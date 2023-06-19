Knysna overtime ruling makes for happy June 16

After a chaotic meeting of the Knysna council last week and a last-minute decision on outstanding overtime pay, Youth Day was successfully celebrated in the Southern Cape town on Friday.
With a gaping overtime payment shortfall, the concern was that if the June 16 festivities went ahead and law enforcement and traffic officers did not show up, dangerous incidents could occur.
After considerable shouting and swearing, however, following a presentation to the council by infrastructure services director Pravir Hairpasad, councillors resolved to pay the outstanding R1.2m.
The decision was a relief not only for municipal employees but also residents who had been worried they would have to spend the long weekend without service delivery or protection, especially during load-shedding.
Hairpasad said the current overtime deficit was related to the much-reduced overtime budget for 2022/2023 compared with the previous year — R7.5m compared with R18m.
On Youth Day, Knysna local artists entertained the crowd in Lorie Park.
People ignored the cloudy and rainy weather and came in numbers.
The event saw 42 local acts keeping the crowd entertained with their dancing, singing and rap music and there were four national acts — Dladla Msunqisi, Cairo, Sneziey, and Loufi, with Bash Makoya and Akhanai Aka Nani as MCs.
Knysna mayor Aubrey Ntsengwa said he was happy to see the event was a success and promised the next one would be even more exciting.
Local artist Maxwell Conradie, known as Outrage ZA, said he had enjoyed a great time, but would like to be allocated a longer slot the next time he performed in Knysna.
