News

Former soldier Trevor Nel wants magistrate in assault case to recuse herself

19 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Former SANDF soldier Trevor Nel, who has had a number of run-ins with the law, including being charged with assaulting his daughter, his wife and her employees, has brought an application to the high court to have the magistrate presiding over his most recent charge of assault recuse herself.

Nel also wants the prosecutor dealing with the matter to be removed from his case because, he claims, they have been  biased towards him. ..

