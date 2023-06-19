Embattled former housing boss Mapu may stand trial next month
The trial of suspended metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu might finally be ready to go ahead.
Addressing the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday, the newly appointed attorney for Mapu’s co-accused, Dries Breytenbach, said while he had consulted with his clients, he still needed to fully consult with Sibusisiwe Nduvane, who was not present at court...
