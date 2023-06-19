Creche rooted in African history

Masinyusane Development Trust and the Nelson Mandela University architecture faculty recently unveiled an innovative architectural concept called The Tree.
The concept by aspiring architects from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) for an early childhood development centre is rooted in the heart of New Brighton.
After receiving confirmation of a R1m sponsorship from Ezethu Development Trust in January, Masinyusane wasted no time and partnered with NMU’s architecture department in February.
The goal, to “build the best creche in Gqeberha” by November, was put to the architecture students.
Selecting the final winner was not easy for the panel which comprised representatives from Charles Duna Primary School, Masinyusane and Ezethu Development Trust.
The judges engaged in thoughtful deliberation over four exceptional designs that strived to meet the brief of creating a design that was iconic and impactful.
NMU senior architecture lecturer John Andrews said the students showed outstanding commitment, creativity and worked around the clock to create the designs.
“The final shortlisted concepts were The Star, Landscape, Panels and The Tree.
“Each embodied progressive architecture and a deep commitment to early childhood development.
“The Star, with its spectacular aerial view, symbolised the potential stars nurtured within its walls.
“Landscape ingeniously incorporated the rooftop as a playful learning space.
“Panels championed a seamless transition between the indoor learning environment and the external playground.
“However, it was The Tree, a structure echoing the form of a tree supporting the building, that finally won approval.
“The Tree design includes a meticulously planned child-friendly external playground that amplifies the joy of learning.
“However, the decision was far from easy, with each design presenting unique vision and approach,” Andrews said.
Masinyusane services about 20 primary schools in areas around the Bay such as New Brighton, Motherwell, Kwazakhele, Zwide and the northern areas, employing about 300 young people.
Masinyusane executive director Zama Zulu said while some designs had better functionality, but not an iconic feel, they all had aspects that could be used in The Tree concept.
“We ended up choosing The Tree because of the African history that came with it of children being told stories, with knowledge passed on from one generation to the next under a tree.
“While observing and valuing nature. Just as the tree is firmly rooted, yet reaches towards the sky, we aim to cultivate in the children of this centre a similar grounding in education and values.
“From this robust foundation, we inspire them to aim for the stars and reach their fullest potential.
“This remarkable project would have not been possible if it was not for generous funding from Ezethu Development Trust,” Zulu said.
The creche will be built at Charles Duna Primary School. The principal of the school, Nombulelo Sume, who was part of the judging panel, acknowledged the strengths of the other designs.
She expressed her wish to incorporate certain aspects from The Star, Landscape, and Panels into the final implementation of The Tree.
