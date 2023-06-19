Businesswomen relaunch blue chip awards
By Herald Reporter - 19 June 2023
After a three-year hiatus, the Gqeberha branch of the Businesswomen’s Association (BWA) is relaunching the Annual Regional Business Achiever Awards to celebrate businesswomen who have become the backbone of their industry.
Since its inception in 1980, the annual Businesswoman of the Year Award has recognised outstanding South African businesswomen for their valuable contribution to their local economy on a national basis...
