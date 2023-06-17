×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two teenagers among three shot dead in Mitchells Plain

By TImesLIVE - 17 June 2023
The incident is believed to be gang-related.
GUNNED DOWN: The incident is believed to be gang-related.
Image: 123RF

A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested after three people were shot dead and two seriously wounded in a shooting incident in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Friday night.

“Reports indicate the suspects entered a house in Poppy Street in Lentegeur and fired multiple shots. Three victims aged 14, 16 and 46 died as a result. Meanwhile, two teenagers aged 15 and 18 suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled the scene,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“Anti-gang unit investigators are probing three counts of murder and two attempted murders. As part of the investigation, the 26-year-old was apprehended. Two other suspects are still being sought. The shooting incident is believed to be gang-related,” Potelwa added.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read