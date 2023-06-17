“City departments are continuing with mopping up operations following the first series of cold fronts earlier this week, including unblocking drains and removing debris,” said Powell.
“These departments will be on standby for any further disruptions that may occur from the latest forecast.”
Helpful tips on flood preparedness, mitigation and prevention:
• Weather-related emergencies in Cape Town can be directed to the city's public emergency communication centre by dialling 021-480-7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
TimesLIVE
One killed, another missing as heavy rain continues to batter Western Cape
Image: 123RF/thvideo
One person has reportedly been killed, while another is missing as heavy rain continues to saturate the Western Cape, according to Western Cape Disaster Management.
The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 7 warning for disruptive rain over most of the Cape Winelands and Threewaterskloof municipality on Saturday.
Cape Town, parts of the west coast, Overberg and Langeberg municipalities received a yellow level 4 alert for disruptive rain.
Alerts were also issued for damaging coastal winds and rough seas.
“These conditions could lead to localised flooding, considering the level of ground saturation from previous rainfall in the last few days,” said Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.
Thousands of people have been affected across the province by a series of cold fronts that battered the region earlier in the week.
Authorities urged the public not to travel unless it was necessary over the long weekend.
“City departments are continuing with mopping up operations following the first series of cold fronts earlier this week, including unblocking drains and removing debris,” said Powell.
“These departments will be on standby for any further disruptions that may occur from the latest forecast.”
Helpful tips on flood preparedness, mitigation and prevention:
• Weather-related emergencies in Cape Town can be directed to the city's public emergency communication centre by dialling 021-480-7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News