Ten drunk drivers were arrested along Cape Road in Gqeberha on Friday during a joint operation by the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police and Kabega SA Police Service.
Metro spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said on Saturday the operation had been successful — and sobering.
“During the operation, Metro Police officers found shocking breath alcohol results with the highest being 0.83mg/Lt [milligrams of alcohol per litre] while the legal limit for breath alcohol is 0.24mg/Lt.”
Metro Police Acting Commissioner Advocate Andrew Moses issued a stern warning to drivers, especially over the long weekend, to not act recklessly as the metro had a zero tolerance on drunk driving.
“We will be conducting more joint operations this weekend and high visibility on our major routes to ensure the safety of all our road users.
“The warning is clear, do not drink and drive. If you are drunk while driving we will take you off our roads as you endangering other people's lives,” Moses said.
The drunk driving suspects were detained at the Kabega Police Station and are expected to appear before the magistrate's court on Monday.
Joint bust in Nelson Mandela Bay nets 10 drunk drivers
Metro Police and SAPS partner to hit irresponsible motorists and reveal breath alcohol figures way over the limit
