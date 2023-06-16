Robbery suspects arrested after 24-hour crime spree

A 24-hour crime spree came to an end when three alleged robbers were apprehended by Nelson Mandela Bay police after high-speed car chase on Thursday morning.
Police members spotted a white VW Polo matching the description of a vehicle that had been involved in several robberies since Wednesday.
“It is alleged that several street robberies were committed in the Humewood and Mount Road policing areas between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.
“Information emerged that the robbers used a white VW Polo with no number plates and were driving around Gqeberha, robbing people on the street of their cellphones and valuables.”
The police circulated a description of the vehicle and told all members to keep an eye out for the suspects.
Beetge said members from the Mount Road police station had spotted the vehicle on the M4 freeway at about 9.40am and a high-speed pursuit had ensued through the streets of Sydenham, Sidwell and New Brighton.
“Members of the Gqeberha K9 unit provided support and after 10 minutes the driver of the Polo lost control and collided with a railway line and the boundary wall of a premises in Eveready Road.”
Three suspects alighted from the vehicle and attempted to escape.
Two were chased by police officers on foot and arrested and the third was apprehended by police dog Goliath.
The suspects, aged 20, 21 and 25, were detained and several cellphones and other items believed to be stolen property were confiscated. The vehicle was also confiscated.
A replica firearm, believed to have been used in the commission of the robberies, was found inside the vehicle.
Beetge said the suspects were expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday on robbery charges, and more charges could be added as the investigation continued.
HeraldLIVE
Image: GARETH WILSON
HeraldLIVE
