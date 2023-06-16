×

Probe of multimillion-rand theft-accused accountant nearing end

16 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Multimillion-rand theft-accused Jonathan Blow will be back in court next month after his matter was postponed on Thursday pending further investigations. 

Addressing the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, state advocate Lise Keech said the investigation of the 51-year-old, accused of stealing more than R52m from two Nelson Mandela Bay retail franchises, was nearing its end...

