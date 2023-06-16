×

Nelson Mandela Bay youth farm co-op a shining light in sea of poverty

Lusapho Gobizembe, 29, turns lockdown setback into soaring success

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 June 2023

When Lusapho Gobizembe’s boss told him to go home and sit out the hard Covid-19 lockdown, he started a gardening project in his backyard so he could keep putting food on the table for his family. 

Three year later, the project — Gobi’s Youth Farm Co-operative — in Gqeberha’s Bayland informal settlement, is thriving, and employs eight people on a seasonal basis, showing what can be achieved by microenterprises in a tough economic climate...

