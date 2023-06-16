In a bid to empower the youth at Missionvale Care Centre, BASF has stepped in to provide a unique opportunity and upskill the pupils through the donation of 40 lesson kits.
The world’s largest chemical supplier opted to throw its weight behind the Incubating Great Engineering Minds (iGEMS) programme at the centre as well as the coding and robotics concepts project facilitated by Tangible Africa.
Tangible Africa introduces coding and robotics concepts to schoolchildren and the 40 lessons coding kits are used providing online resources to introduce technology to the pupils and teachers.
BASF Catalysts South Africa managing director Paul Mandersloot said BASF sought to support non-profit organisations which promoted education and the upskilling of the youth, especially in the fields of science and engineering.
“We live and work in a great community and as a company we are thankful for any opportunity to show our support and assist organisations who do such great work in the area,” he said.
“Through our partnership-driven approach, we invest in young people who acquire a strong work ethic and the self-belief to succeed in becoming skilled graduate professionals, thereby contributing to positive economic growth and reducing youth unemployment.”
BASF’s Gqeberha manufacturing facility has produced more than 50-million catalysts for the global automotive industry since it was established in SA in 1994.
The manufacturing site produces catalysts for automobile and truck manufacturers worldwide.
HeraldLIVE
Missionvale Care Centre pupils get technology boost
Image: SUPPLIED
