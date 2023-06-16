Panellist Gareth Burley, solar technology expert and marketing manager at Microcare, said young entrepreneurs should aim at linking up with established partners such as the ECDC and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber to aid networking, skills growth and accessing foreign markets.
HeraldLIVE
Keep your hand on the tiller, entrepreneurs advised
Image: GUY ROGERS
Be reliable, build your skills, get your hands dirty and don’t bank on the “fluff and excitement” of social media.
That was some of the advice dispensed by panellists at the Youth in Trade & Exports Summit at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday.
Chumile Consulting managing director Violet Lupuwana, who spent time as a taxi driver before figuring out her multimillion-rand transition to transport, tourism and logistics while lying in Dora Nginza Hospital having her third child, said young entrepreneurs needed to keep things simple.
“There is no job too dirty. Black woman is not a passport by itself. Learn how to sell and if you’re shy please snap out of it.
“Remind every one of your employees they are the face of the company, from how they drive their company vehicles to how they answer the phone.
“Give service and be reliable and your clients will want to marry you for life.”
The summit, organised by the municipality in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), was aimed at creating a platform to support and celebrate the Bay’s young business people.
Image: GUY ROGERS
Panellist Gareth Burley, solar technology expert and marketing manager at Microcare, said young entrepreneurs should aim at linking up with established partners such as the ECDC and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber to aid networking, skills growth and accessing foreign markets.
“Be reachable. Don’t make public image the only part of your business.
“Be careful of the fluff and excitement of social media.
“Rather link up with these established institutions and try for face to face engagements.”
ROVD Engineering business development director Athi Lupondwana said his company’s breakthrough into the US market meant it needed to outsource work but skills especially in important target groups were scarce.
“It is rare to find female engineers, for instance.
“This metro used to be the Detroit of Africa but that strength is dwindling.
“Rather than trying for quick wins, young entrepreneurs need to build their skills because that’s what made this province great.”
Asked what small and medium enterprises should make of the furore over the African Growth and Opportunity Act preferential trade agreement with the US related to Pretoria’s stand on the Ukraine war and the alleged loading of weapons onto a Russian vessel in Simon’s Town in December, ECDC trade promotion manager Phakamisa George said things would quieten down.
“Agoa is in its fifth year but ... are also part of Brics, (the Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA trade group). Both are very important.
“I think the flares will calm down. Let us focus on what is in place and let the politicians sort things out. I am not worried about the US severing us from Agoa.”
Among the exhibitors, Green Fairy creator-owner-producer Veronica Charles, 40, described her passion for her enterprise.
“My products, which include soaps, facial oils and shampoo bars, are all natural, good for your skin and the environment.
“Currently I work out of my garage in Lorraine and expanding the business is a challenge but I’m going to invest in advertising and hopefully that will make the difference.”
Tumi Flusk, 40, owner of House of Iyana, a range of products infused with the indigenous sage impepho, said the aim was to “bring the feel of the Eastern Cape”.
“Anywhere in this province you can breathe in the distinctive aroma of impepho, and we have infused it into our gin and candles and most recently into our honey together with cinnamon.
“We also sell an impepho essential oil which you can use to treat skin irritations and headaches.”
She said the Iyana range was selling well at stores and markets in SA and as far afield as Ghana and Qatar.
HeraldLIVE
