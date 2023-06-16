×

News

Jeffreys Bay company’s payment claim against CDC dismissed by court

Premium
16 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Nearly eight years after allegedly entering an oral agreement with a representative of the Coega Development Corporation, a Jeffreys Bay company has been left out of pocket after the Gqeberha high court dismissed a claim for reimbursements. 

Judge Avinash Govindjee found there was no actual evidence to suggest that the Mentorskraal Family Trust (MFT) trading as JBay Plant Hire had been contracted by the CDC to supply the materials to build roads in the St Francis Bay area and ruled that the claim be dismissed with costs. ..

