Jeffreys Bay company’s payment claim against CDC dismissed by court
Nearly eight years after allegedly entering an oral agreement with a representative of the Coega Development Corporation, a Jeffreys Bay company has been left out of pocket after the Gqeberha high court dismissed a claim for reimbursements.
Judge Avinash Govindjee found there was no actual evidence to suggest that the Mentorskraal Family Trust (MFT) trading as JBay Plant Hire had been contracted by the CDC to supply the materials to build roads in the St Francis Bay area and ruled that the claim be dismissed with costs. ..
Jeffreys Bay company’s payment claim against CDC dismissed by court
Court reporter
Nearly eight years after allegedly entering an oral agreement with a representative of the Coega Development Corporation, a Jeffreys Bay company has been left out of pocket after the Gqeberha high court dismissed a claim for reimbursements.
Judge Avinash Govindjee found there was no actual evidence to suggest that the Mentorskraal Family Trust (MFT) trading as JBay Plant Hire had been contracted by the CDC to supply the materials to build roads in the St Francis Bay area and ruled that the claim be dismissed with costs. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News