Gqeberha’s less fortunate benefit from 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative

As the winter chill sets in, the warm hearts of dozens of good Samaritans made a big difference before Youth Day, with the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative handing out winter warmers to Gqebehra’s less fortunate on Thursday.
About 300 people are set to receive blankets thanks to the international NPO as well as local “KnitWits”.
Nelson Mandela Bay hosted one of eight events across the country on Thursday, with the Theodor Herzl Schools selected as the venue for this year’s drive themed #LocalBlanketsIsLekka Road Trip 2023.
The blankets were draped in the school’s corridors and hall where a host of pupils rendered musical, marimba and theatre acts.
A pixelated Aloe blanket totalling 704 squares, each measuring 10cm, which was knitted and crocheted by the Bay “KnitWits for Madiba” and displayed on Thursday will be part of an exhibition at the Eastgate Shopping Centre in July and 300 blankets will benefit four charity organisations including the Gift of the Givers Foundation.
Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape co-ordinator Corene Conradie said the donation came at the perfect time as the heart of winter approached.
“I refer to these blankets as special blankets, because they are not store-bought,” she said.
There is a lot of time and love that goes into the blankets from one SA [citizen] to another.
“These blankets will go out to the disabled, and vulnerable communities which are most cold.
“We are grateful for the partnership we have with 67 Blankets and its contribution towards humanity,” Conradie said.
The One Life child organisation, assisting children from Walmer Township, Motherwell, Coega Primary and BJ Mnyanda primary school, also benefited.
One Life child organisation manager Mbulelo Sindelo said the donation meant a lot to them.
“[Recent rains] left difficult conditions in homes so these blankets will bring warmth in their households,” Sindelo said.
The founder of 67 Blankets Carolyn Steyn thanked all those who contributed to making the event a success.
“We are proud that the blankets are going to be distributed to their own communities to people who need them,” Steyn said.
Bay ambassador Kim Tucker said they were overjoyed to see their pixelated Aloe blanket come to fruition.
“We were fortunate to have an artist among us, a KnitWit called Angie.
“She designed the Aloe, and we all made the colour squares that she needed. We were so proud to see the final product.”
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha’s less fortunate benefit from 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative
General Reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
