Bay Tuk Tuks go green with electric power
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 June 2023
Gqeberha-based Tuk Tuk manufacturer Atul Auto Ltd drove into the future this week when it launched its first all-electric vehicle.
With a maximum speed of 50km/h, the vehicle has the latest bells and whistles for a modern ride, including voice command and a reasonable maximum charging time of four hours...
Bay Tuk Tuks go green with electric power
Gqeberha-based Tuk Tuk manufacturer Atul Auto Ltd drove into the future this week when it launched its first all-electric vehicle.
With a maximum speed of 50km/h, the vehicle has the latest bells and whistles for a modern ride, including voice command and a reasonable maximum charging time of four hours...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News