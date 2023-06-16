All eyes on murdered Gqeberha doctor’s ex-wife as three suspects back in dock
By Brandon Nel - 16 June 2023
Three of the four suspects arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa were back in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
While the two men alleged to be among those that stormed the surgery of the general practitioner before shooting him at point blank range stood stone-faced in the court, Noqekwa’s ex-wife and the mother of their three children covered her face as she tried to avoid the eyes fixed on her. ..
