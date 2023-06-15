SIU rejects claim it is not qualified to probe Fort Hare fraud allegations

The Special Investigating Unit has hit back at claims that it is not fit to investigate alleged academic fraud at Fort Hare University.
On Friday, Fort Hare convocation president advocate Andile Mini revealed the university had written to higher education, science & innovation minister Blade Nzimande asking his department to launch an independent investigation of alleged academic fraud at the institution.
Mini is reported to have said the SIU did not have the necessary skills, knowledge or expertise to investigate the allegations of academic fraud.
However, on Thursday SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they had noted the media reports, adding it was also investigating allegations of corruption involving four tenders at the university.
These include contracts for cleaning and gardening services, a tender for the leasing of student accommodation, the appointment of a service provider for the maintenance and repair of air conditioning systems, and alleged collusion between officials of the university and service providers.
“The SIU sets the record straight and refutes any assertion that it is not up to the job or not equipped to investigate as stated by some publicly,” he said.
“The SIU confirms that it is mandated by law and more than equipped and has the required skills, experience and capacity to investigate the allegations received.
“The SIU has been fulfilling its mandate for more than 26 years.”
Kganyago said the investigation at the university had proceeded well so far and uncovered evidence that was being assessed for the purposes of informing the findings and actions to be taken.
In 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate corruption and maladministration at the university.
Since then, key political figures including Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane have been implicated.
Mabuyane has filed court papers interdicting the SIU investigation of his qualifications.
He wants the courts to rule that the SIU investigation is abusive and unconstitutional.
On Tuesday, Mabuyane’s lawyer, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, said the premier was seeking an interdict because the SIU investigation of him did not fall under the terms of the proclamation by Ramaphosa.
In terms of the proclamation, the SIU was to probe maladministration in the affairs of the university’s faculty of public administration in relation to the awarding of honours degrees, management of funds, and sourcing of public servants for study into various faculty programmes by an individual for personal gain.
However in its court papers filed in Bhisho last week, the SIU’s principal forensic auditor, Bongani Tshuku, wrote that the unit had evidence showing foul play in the premier’s pursuit of his master’s degree.
It is investigating allegations that former public administration faculty dean Prof Edwin Ijeoma helped Mabuyane to be irregularly admitted into a master’s programme.
“...The SIU has found evidence which, prima facie, shows that a team of university officials and researchers produced a thesis on behalf of Mabuyane, who was pursuing master’s and doctorate qualifications at the relevant time without having been awarded an honours degree or its equivalent,” Tshuku said.
HeraldLIVE
SIU rejects claim it is not qualified to probe Fort Hare fraud allegations
Image: THEO JEPTHA
The Special Investigating Unit has hit back at claims that it is not fit to investigate alleged academic fraud at Fort Hare University.
On Friday, Fort Hare convocation president advocate Andile Mini revealed the university had written to higher education, science & innovation minister Blade Nzimande asking his department to launch an independent investigation of alleged academic fraud at the institution.
Mini is reported to have said the SIU did not have the necessary skills, knowledge or expertise to investigate the allegations of academic fraud.
However, on Thursday SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they had noted the media reports, adding it was also investigating allegations of corruption involving four tenders at the university.
These include contracts for cleaning and gardening services, a tender for the leasing of student accommodation, the appointment of a service provider for the maintenance and repair of air conditioning systems, and alleged collusion between officials of the university and service providers.
“The SIU sets the record straight and refutes any assertion that it is not up to the job or not equipped to investigate as stated by some publicly,” he said.
“The SIU confirms that it is mandated by law and more than equipped and has the required skills, experience and capacity to investigate the allegations received.
“The SIU has been fulfilling its mandate for more than 26 years.”
Kganyago said the investigation at the university had proceeded well so far and uncovered evidence that was being assessed for the purposes of informing the findings and actions to be taken.
In 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate corruption and maladministration at the university.
Since then, key political figures including Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane have been implicated.
Mabuyane has filed court papers interdicting the SIU investigation of his qualifications.
He wants the courts to rule that the SIU investigation is abusive and unconstitutional.
On Tuesday, Mabuyane’s lawyer, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, said the premier was seeking an interdict because the SIU investigation of him did not fall under the terms of the proclamation by Ramaphosa.
In terms of the proclamation, the SIU was to probe maladministration in the affairs of the university’s faculty of public administration in relation to the awarding of honours degrees, management of funds, and sourcing of public servants for study into various faculty programmes by an individual for personal gain.
However in its court papers filed in Bhisho last week, the SIU’s principal forensic auditor, Bongani Tshuku, wrote that the unit had evidence showing foul play in the premier’s pursuit of his master’s degree.
It is investigating allegations that former public administration faculty dean Prof Edwin Ijeoma helped Mabuyane to be irregularly admitted into a master’s programme.
“...The SIU has found evidence which, prima facie, shows that a team of university officials and researchers produced a thesis on behalf of Mabuyane, who was pursuing master’s and doctorate qualifications at the relevant time without having been awarded an honours degree or its equivalent,” Tshuku said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News