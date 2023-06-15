×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest dam functionally empty

Impofu just 7% full — so low not even special extraction barge can extract any more water

15 June 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

With all the wet weather in Nelson Mandela Bay recently, the reality at Impofu Dam on Wednesday hit everyone on an oversight visit like a bucket of cold water.

Tucked away on the Kromme River southwest of Humansdorp, the Bay’s biggest storage dam is just 7% full — so low that not even the specially installed low-level extraction barge can extract any more...

