Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest dam functionally empty
Impofu just 7% full — so low not even special extraction barge can extract any more water
With all the wet weather in Nelson Mandela Bay recently, the reality at Impofu Dam on Wednesday hit everyone on an oversight visit like a bucket of cold water.
Tucked away on the Kromme River southwest of Humansdorp, the Bay’s biggest storage dam is just 7% full — so low that not even the specially installed low-level extraction barge can extract any more...
Senior Reporter
With all the wet weather in Nelson Mandela Bay recently, the reality at Impofu Dam on Wednesday hit everyone on an oversight visit like a bucket of cold water.
Tucked away on the Kromme River southwest of Humansdorp, the Bay's biggest storage dam is just 7% full — so low that not even the specially installed low-level extraction barge can extract any more...
