The police in Kamesh are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday in the Kariega area.
Liyema Sibulo was last seen at about 8pm, when she left her home in Thunzi Street in Joe Slovo.
When she did not return home, her parents reported her missing.
She was last seen wearing orange tracksuit pants with a pink hooded top and a grey gown.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact detective Captain Sone van Dyk of the Kariega Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 083-234-8126.
Alternatively they may phone Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Kariega police search for missing teen
Image: Supplied
The police in Kamesh are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday in the Kariega area.
Liyema Sibulo was last seen at about 8pm, when she left her home in Thunzi Street in Joe Slovo.
When she did not return home, her parents reported her missing.
She was last seen wearing orange tracksuit pants with a pink hooded top and a grey gown.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact detective Captain Sone van Dyk of the Kariega Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 083-234-8126.
Alternatively they may phone Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News