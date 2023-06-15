×

News

Kariega police search for missing teen

By Riaan Marais - 15 June 2023
Liyema Sibulo, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kariega on Tuesday night
MISSING: Liyema Sibulo, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kariega on Tuesday night
The police in Kamesh are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday in the Kariega area.

Liyema Sibulo was last seen at about 8pm, when she left her home in Thunzi Street in Joe Slovo.

When she did not return home, her parents reported her missing.

She was last seen wearing orange tracksuit pants with a pink hooded top and a grey gown.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact detective Captain Sone van Dyk of the Kariega Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 083-234-8126.

Alternatively they may phone Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

