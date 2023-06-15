×

News

It’s festival time again

Excitement mounts as Makhanda gears up to host plethora of top talent

15 June 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Come rain or shine it’s National Arts Fest time.

Despite the icy temperatures which have marked the start of winter in the Eastern Cape, the highly anticipated National Arts Festival (NAF) is sure to heat up the province’s entertainment scene with Vusi Nova, Ami Faku and the US Boston Youth Orchestra among an array of artists in the line-up...

