Isuzu kicks Komani donations up a gear

A truck load of furniture, uniforms, back packs and stationary were among the items recently delivered to schools in Komani as part of the Isuzu foundation's drive to development disadvantaged communities in the province.
The donation of school items, worth more than R100,000 excluding furniture, was done in conjunction with the Gift of the Givers foundation and forms part of Isuzu Corporate Social Responsibility strategy under the Isuzu foundation, a partnership between ISUZU Motors SA and its dealer network.
The company's dealer & business development executive, Marcia Mayaba said four schools and an old age home had benefited from the initiative.
“Isuzu and its dealer network understands the importance of education and the requirements needed to be able to pursue education.
“We know that school uniform costs are annually inflated which makes even the most basic supplies too expensive for many less fortunate families.
“The ISUZU foundation has attempted to bridge the gap between economic times and disaster response by supplying learners with much needed school uniform and school supplies,” Mayaba said.
The donation included tunics, blazers as well as jerseys and through the company’s employee volunteering programme, employees collected stationery that was donated to Nonesi Full-Service School, Mpendulo Primary School, Nkwanca Public School and Van Coller Primary School.
The Isuzu Foundation also donated 86 blankets to the John Voster Old Age Home following the tragic floods that took place earlier this year.
Isuzu senior vice-president of human capital and corporate affairs Mongezi Hermans said they were proud to able to assist.
“We recognise the need to enable and empower pupil to prepare for building a bold bright future.
“I am proud to be part of an organisation that cares about its community, and I’m even more proud of our employees who care too and who personally contributed to all the stationery being donated to these four schools in Komani.
“We believe these donations will afford pupils an opportunity to concentrate on their lessons while bringing hope to succeed in their education,” Hermans said.
Isuzu dealer principal at Jacksons Isuzu in Queenstown, Patrick Casey, said: “We believe that the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
HeraldLIVE
Isuzu kicks Komani donations up a gear
Image: Supplied
A truck load of furniture, uniforms, back packs and stationary were among the items recently delivered to schools in Komani as part of the Isuzu foundation's drive to development disadvantaged communities in the province.
The donation of school items, worth more than R100,000 excluding furniture, was done in conjunction with the Gift of the Givers foundation and forms part of Isuzu Corporate Social Responsibility strategy under the Isuzu foundation, a partnership between ISUZU Motors SA and its dealer network.
The company's dealer & business development executive, Marcia Mayaba said four schools and an old age home had benefited from the initiative.
“Isuzu and its dealer network understands the importance of education and the requirements needed to be able to pursue education.
“We know that school uniform costs are annually inflated which makes even the most basic supplies too expensive for many less fortunate families.
“The ISUZU foundation has attempted to bridge the gap between economic times and disaster response by supplying learners with much needed school uniform and school supplies,” Mayaba said.
The donation included tunics, blazers as well as jerseys and through the company’s employee volunteering programme, employees collected stationery that was donated to Nonesi Full-Service School, Mpendulo Primary School, Nkwanca Public School and Van Coller Primary School.
The Isuzu Foundation also donated 86 blankets to the John Voster Old Age Home following the tragic floods that took place earlier this year.
Isuzu senior vice-president of human capital and corporate affairs Mongezi Hermans said they were proud to able to assist.
“We recognise the need to enable and empower pupil to prepare for building a bold bright future.
“I am proud to be part of an organisation that cares about its community, and I’m even more proud of our employees who care too and who personally contributed to all the stationery being donated to these four schools in Komani.
“We believe these donations will afford pupils an opportunity to concentrate on their lessons while bringing hope to succeed in their education,” Hermans said.
Isuzu dealer principal at Jacksons Isuzu in Queenstown, Patrick Casey, said: “We believe that the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News