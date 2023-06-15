Bay’s mayoral system continues unchanged — for now
Court grants interdict to suspend overhauling of governance structure pending review of MEC’s collective executive plan
By Michael kimberley - 15 June 2023
A court interdict to suspend the overhauling of Nelson Mandela Bay’s governance structure has been granted by the Gqeberha high court.
This means the city will continue to have a mayoral system of governance pending a review of co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams’ gazetted notice to replace it with a collective executive system...
