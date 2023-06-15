The people charged with the murder of Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa will have to wait another week before their formal bail applications are heard.
Bail hearing for accused in doctor murder case postponed
Image: FILE
The people charged with the murder of Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa will have to wait another week before their formal bail applications are heard.
Three of the four suspects r appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Noqekwa’s ex-wife, Nothukela Ethel Mphahlwa Noqekwa, was among the three who appeared.
Two other accused, Andile Jongi and Siyabulela Gcayiya, have also been charged with murder of four people at a house party in Kwazakhele in February.
The fourth person is in the process of turning state-witness.
Both cases will resume on June 23 for formal bail applications.
The cold-blooded murder of the beloved doctor, which grabbed national headlines, took place on the evening of May 3 at Noqekwa’s medical practice in Njoli Street.
The practice was open when four men barged into Noqekwa’s consultation room and strapped him to the bed before shooting him multiple times at point-blank range.
The brazen gunmen fled after removing the CCTV cameras in a move to cover their tracks.
HeraldLIVE
