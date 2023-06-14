×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman charged with theft of essential infrastructure receives lifeline

Unemployed mother Susan Butcher, 53, allegedly tried to sell 69kg of springs belonging to Transnet

14 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A 53-year-old woman who has been charged with the theft of essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property was thrown a lifeline on Tuesday when she was released from custody. 

Finding that the unemployed mother of one, Susan Butcher, did not pose a flight risk, while taking her personal circumstances into account, magistrate Thembakazie Mlindazwe said it would be in the interest of justice to release her on warning...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read