Woman charged with theft of essential infrastructure receives lifeline
Unemployed mother Susan Butcher, 53, allegedly tried to sell 69kg of springs belonging to Transnet
A 53-year-old woman who has been charged with the theft of essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property was thrown a lifeline on Tuesday when she was released from custody.
Finding that the unemployed mother of one, Susan Butcher, did not pose a flight risk, while taking her personal circumstances into account, magistrate Thembakazie Mlindazwe said it would be in the interest of justice to release her on warning...
Court reporter
