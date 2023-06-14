Suspect arrested over assault of security officer now faces murder charge
One of two suspects arrested in connection with a brutal attack on a security officer in Central, Gqeberha, will face additional charges, including one of murder, when he returns to court in August.
Bongani Makasi, 33, and Siyabulela Stana, 37, initially faced charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft in connection with the May 29 attack on the Atlas Security officer...
Court reporter
