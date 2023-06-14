State to close case after eight weeks of leading evidence in murder trial
After eight weeks of gruelling testimony by state witnesses in the trial of two men accused of the December 2019 murder of a G4S Security officer during a botched robbery, the prosecution is finally ready to close its case.
Addressing the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, senior state advocate Marius Stander said he was ready to hand over the reins to the defence, but he first needed to submit certain outstanding documents to court. ..
