Police crack down on illegal perlemoen operations
Cookhouse police arrested two suspects and confiscated more than R3m worth of perlemoen after a high-speed chase along the N10 on Monday night.
The arrests took place at about midnight after members of the Cookhouse highway patrol unit received information about a suspect vehicle travelling from Gqeberha.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said when the members spotted a Nissan Navara matching the description of the vehicle, the suspects had sped off in the direction of Cradock with the police hot on their heels.
“The members succeeded in blocking the vehicle between Cradock and Cookhouse,” Naidu said.
“Upon searching the vehicle, they found 17 bags of hidden under a blanket.”
The bags contained 6,699 f perlemoen with an estimated value of R3.1m.
The occupants of the Navara, aged 30 and 40, were arrested in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act for the illegal possession and transportation of perlemoen.
They are expected to appear in court soon.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Maj-Gen Zolani Xawuka praised the police for their swift action and for securing the arrests.
“It seems criminals are not heeding our warnings.
“They must know we will not hesitate to arrest them if they are found using our roads to transport illegal goods.
“We will continue to tighten our grip on these criminals,” Xawuka said.
The arrests came about a month after police shut down a large scale illegal perlemoen operation in Rocklands on the outskirts of Nelson Mandela Bay and confiscated perlemoen worth about R20m.
In recent weeks more than R26m worth of perlemoen has been recovered in police operations across the Eastern Cape.
