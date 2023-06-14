Between 1997 and 2001 an alarming number of child rapes were reported in police jurisdictions within Gauteng.
As the dockets began piling up, a trend was identified. All the crimes bore a similar modus operandi and victim profile, and the description of the suspect was eerily precise.
In May 2001, when a 15-person task team made an arrest, the identity of the suspect would shock the South African culinary world.
Fanwell Khumalo had shot to fame as chef to the stars, serving culinary delights to international celebrities including Mick Jagger and Iman. However, 23 DNA tests confirmed he was also a serial child rapist.
The positive tests were the beginning of the mounting case against the man, and he would eventually be convicted as the most prolific paedophilic rapist in South Africa.
In episode 120 of True Crime South Africa, we explore this horrific case and uncover how Khumalo was able to hide in plain sight for so long.
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | An unexpected predator: The serial crimes of Fanwell Khumalo
Image: 123RF/eranicle
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
