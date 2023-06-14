NMU looks to drive auto industry development through new research chair
Nelson Mandela University students are set to rev up the revolution of the automotive industry courtesy of a new multimillion-rand partnership between the university and the Automotive Industry Development Centre — Eastern Cape (AIDC-EC).
In a boost for automotive industry research, innovation and development, NMU announced Martin Sanne as the new AIDC-EC chair in automotive engineering on Monday...
NMU looks to drive auto industry development through new research chair
Nelson Mandela University students are set to rev up the revolution of the automotive industry courtesy of a new multimillion-rand partnership between the university and the Automotive Industry Development Centre — Eastern Cape (AIDC-EC).
In a boost for automotive industry research, innovation and development, NMU announced Martin Sanne as the new AIDC-EC chair in automotive engineering on Monday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
World