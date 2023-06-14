Nelson Mandela Bay’s solar high mast light project off to bright start
Nelson Mandela Bay’s new electricity and energy political head, Zanele Sikawuti, has declared the Stanford Road solar high mast lights pilot project a resounding success.
Early indications are that the city’s bet to install the 20m-high LED floodlights — which are meant to deter vandals — is a winning hand because no incidents have been reported yet...
Nelson Mandela Bay’s solar high mast light project off to bright start
Politics Reporter
Nelson Mandela Bay’s new electricity and energy political head, Zanele Sikawuti, has declared the Stanford Road solar high mast lights pilot project a resounding success.
Early indications are that the city’s bet to install the 20m-high LED floodlights — which are meant to deter vandals — is a winning hand because no incidents have been reported yet...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
World