News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s solar high mast light project off to bright start

14 June 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay’s new electricity and energy political head, Zanele Sikawuti, has declared the Stanford Road solar high mast lights pilot project a resounding success.

Early indications are that the city’s bet to install the 20m-high LED floodlights — which are meant to deter vandals — is a winning hand because no incidents have been reported yet...

