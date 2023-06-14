Nelson Mandela Bay water tests shocker
Report reveals high levels of cancer-causing byproduct found in tap water at numerous sites in April
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Nomazima Nkosi - 14 June 2023
High levels of a cancer-causing chemical byproduct were detected in Nelson Mandela Bay’s tap water at dozens of testing sites in April, along with faecal matter from either animals or humans.
Once again, tap water tested positive for bromodichloromethane — which causes cancer if consumed for a long period, along with fatigue and dizzy spells...
