Work is finally under way for the Bayworld grand overhaul.
Temporary enclosures are being created for Bayworld’s animals to allow for the redevelopment of the museum and oceanarium complex to begin.
MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said R20m had already been budgeted for and allocated to complete the project.
“It’s the first phase of a R3bn project that will house the new aquarium and science centre as well as a suite of exciting experiential nodes, including a planetarium, school laboratories, Museum World, Eco-World, Conservation World and Adventure World,” Bangazi said.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Bangazi delves into this significant development project on Gqeberha’s beachfront.
LISTEN: What the upgraded Bayworld will offer visitors
Image: Eugene Coetzee
