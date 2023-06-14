Five men accused of beating vagrant to death may face additional charges
The bail application of five men accused of brutally kicking and assaulting a vagrant to death in Central last week has been delayed for new charges to possibly be added to the docket.
It is understood that the new allegations came to light against Zolani Ngqandu, 32, Vuyolwethu Duze-Mbele, 31, Metusi Tuzana, 34, and Ludumo Tuzana, 34, from Booysen Park, and Mabandla Madlingozi, 35, of Kwazakhele, after investigators conducted further interviews with witnesses on Tuesday. ..
