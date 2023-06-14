×

Cotswold retiree set for R5m dream flight to space

By Brandon Nel - 14 June 2023

A Gqeberha man is rocking being 77 years old and will soon set course for the cosmos after buying his ticket on a special space flight for almost R5m.

As the launch date looms, Pieré le Roux, from Cotswold, finds himself on the precipice of a once-in-a-lifetime journey — a trip aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket ship bound for space...

