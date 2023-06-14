Business whizz’s crypto firm goes global
Jeffreys Bay-based ChainEX boasts 3,500 clients from 113 countries
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 14 June 2023
An Eastern Cape entrepreneur has struck gold with his cryptocurrency business going global.
The innovative bright spark from Gqeberha has been lauded by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber for developing his company, ChainEX, into an international business boasting thousands of clients...
Business whizz’s crypto firm goes global
Jeffreys Bay-based ChainEX boasts 3,500 clients from 113 countries
An Eastern Cape entrepreneur has struck gold with his cryptocurrency business going global.
The innovative bright spark from Gqeberha has been lauded by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber for developing his company, ChainEX, into an international business boasting thousands of clients...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
World