News

Accountant who allegedly stole millions denied bail appeal

14 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

It was second time unlucky for theft accused accountant Jonathan Blow, whose appeal against a magistrate’s decision not to grant him bail was dismissed on Tuesday. 

Blow, a qualified chartered accountant, is accused of stealing more than R52m from two retail stores over a two-year period before jetting off to Portugal on a family holiday...

