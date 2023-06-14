Accountant who allegedly stole millions denied bail appeal
It was second time unlucky for theft accused accountant Jonathan Blow, whose appeal against a magistrate’s decision not to grant him bail was dismissed on Tuesday.
Blow, a qualified chartered accountant, is accused of stealing more than R52m from two retail stores over a two-year period before jetting off to Portugal on a family holiday...
