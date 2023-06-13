Wondrous discoveries await as Bayworld overhaul moves ahead
Think Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, and add to it a Killer Whale Cafe with digital, participatory and augmented reality — that is what is on the cards with the grand overhaul of Bayworld making strides.
Work is finally under way on the Brookes Hill Drive bowling green to create temporary enclosures for Bayworld’s animals to allow for the redevelopment of the museum and oceanarium complex to begin...
Wondrous discoveries await as Bayworld overhaul moves ahead
Senior Reporter
Think Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, and add to it a Killer Whale Cafe with digital, participatory and augmented reality — that is what is on the cards with the grand overhaul of Bayworld making strides.
Work is finally under way on the Brookes Hill Drive bowling green to create temporary enclosures for Bayworld’s animals to allow for the redevelopment of the museum and oceanarium complex to begin...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News