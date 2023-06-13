×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | I have fully recovered, says Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

13 June 2023
Sisanda Mbolekwa
Politics reporter

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is back at his post after an “illness” that resulted in the abrupt adjournment of last week's state of the city debate.

Gwamanda was seemingly forced to leave a council meeting before responding to questions on June 7.

His office said he received medical attention after falling ill on June 6, the day he delivered his address on the matter.

“I am here this morning to reassure you that I have fully recovered. I am here to carry out and fully dispatch my duties as the executive mayor in the city,” he said.

Gwamanda is expected to respond to the debate in council on Tuesday. 

The city's budget speech is also scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, at 2pm, by finance MMC Dada Morero.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read