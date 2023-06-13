Two men found not guilty of 2018 double murder
Two men accused of a double murder in 2018 were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.
Acting judge Lindiwe Rusi ruled that Riyaad Groves and Shawandre Peters were free to go given discrepancies in the evidence by certain state witnesses...
Court reporter
