Truckloads of bodies being sent to Nelson Mandela Bay due to cremations backlog
By Brandon Nel - 13 June 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay crematoriums are bearing the brunt of a backlog in cremations in the Western Cape, partially caused by load-shedding.
As they battle to keep up with the additional load, embalming has now been suggested to prevent decomposition...
