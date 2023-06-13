Theft accused accountant’s bail appeal fails
Theft accused accountant Jonathan Blow had his application to appeal a decision not to grant him bail dismissed on Tuesday.
Blow, a qualified chartered accountant, is accused of stealing more than R52m from two different retail stores over a two-year period...
Theft accused accountant’s bail appeal fails
Court reporter
Theft accused accountant Jonathan Blow had his application to appeal a decision not to grant him bail dismissed on Tuesday.
Blow, a qualified chartered accountant, is accused of stealing more than R52m from two different retail stores over a two-year period...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News