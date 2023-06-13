×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Theft accused accountant’s bail appeal fails

Premium
13 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Theft accused accountant Jonathan Blow had his application to appeal a  decision not to grant him bail dismissed on Tuesday.

Blow, a qualified chartered accountant, is accused of stealing more than R52m from two different retail stores over a two-year period...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read