Pair in court over attack on hero security officer
One of suspects arrested in connection with Central crime spree abandons bail application
One of the two men accused of assaulting a security officer before stealing his firearm and going on a crime spree in Central, abandoned his bid for bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
Bongani Makasi, 33, and Siyabulela Stana, 37, were arrested after CCTV camera footage showed assailants assaulting the Atlas Security officer, who stopped to assist someone being attacked in Western Road on May 29...
Court reporter
