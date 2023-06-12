Wardle’s title may have ‘misled’ clients — LPC

While fraud accused Brenda Wardle had the right to use the term “head of legal services” while at a consultancy firm, the term may have been confusing to potential clients, the Gqeberha commercial crimes court heard recently.
Testifying on behalf of the state, provincial director of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) Alfred Hona said while Wardle had the right to practice as a legal consultant, to a layperson it may have come across that she was an admitted attorney while at Wardle Ndhlela Mahlangu Consultants.
During cross-examination, Wardle, who is representing herself, told Hona that at the start of her trial she tendered a plea explanation and made certain admissions in which she stated that she had never held herself out to be an admitted attorney.
Asked by the state about the description of legal services, and whether legal consultants were allowed to ply their trade, Hona said legal consultants were recognised but their services were limited as they could not render the same services as lawyers.
“The law says you cannot use a description that would create the impression that the person is a lawyer.
“To the layperson, the description that says ‘legal services’ could be misleading,” Hona said.
Wardle then asked: “Even if the letterhead and signature says ‘consulting’? And the business is also advertised as paralegal services — what would be confusing?”
Hona responded: “That is why many people who want to practice as legal consultants first contact our offices to check if the name can be used.”
Wardle said while her intention at first had been to become an admitted attorney, she did not write the attorney’s admission exam because she discovered that legal consultancy was more lucrative.
Wardle, 62, pleaded not guilty in May to one count of fraud, one of contravening the Attorney’s Act and an alternative charge of theft.
According to the state, between May 2009 and February 2011, Wardle was paid R538,766 by an Eastern Cape family for services she was not legally allowed to offer.
She is accused of swindling the family of Stephanus van Aardt out of more than R500,000 after allegedly pretending she could help them in applying for his early release on parole from prison. He was sentenced to 12 years for murder.
The trial continues, with Wardle having indicated that she may bring an application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act for her early discharge at the close of the state’s case.
* This story has been amended to accurately reflect what Hona said while on the stand and to include Wardle’s cross-examination of the LPC provincial director.
