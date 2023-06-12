Time to celebrate our heroes in citizens of year awards
The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards 2023, supported by Nelson Mandela University, launches today and residents have until July 7 to nominate their special candidates across 10 categories.
Considered one of the most prestigious awards and community social investments in Nelson Mandela Bay, The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards is aimed at celebrating the Bay’s local heroes...
