Tazz Nginda on a roll with parts in old and new TV shows

12 June 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Well-known for his roles in Soul City, Zone 14 and Tshisa, Tazz Nginda will appear in award-winning TV series Skeem Saam on July 14.

Nginda, from New Brighton, is also working on a new drama series being shot in East London which will air on e.tv...

