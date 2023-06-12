×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sessions aimed at helping mothers deal with loss of a child

By Roslyn Baatjies - 12 June 2023

When Sunridge Park mother Chantall Uren lost her daughter, Jamie Baartzes, in March 2016, the unbearable loss resulted in her being diagnosed with major depression.

Baartzes, 19, a first-year foundation phase education student, was driving home to Sunridge Park at about midnight on the M4 highway near the Russell Road turn-off when a BMW 320i slammed head-on into her white Chevrolet Spark...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'

Most Read