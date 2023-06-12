River giant’s tooth surfaces on Kromme
Hippo’s canine, likely 250 years old, flags wild heritage and human error
A river giant that used to wallow in the Kromme at least 250 years ago has resurfaced in the form of a single mud-blackened canine.
The hippo’s tooth is causing a stir in the little Rivertide community and has caught the interest of a senior NMU ecologist, who has highlighted its significance...
