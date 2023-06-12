Metro wants to keep funding Chippa
Renewal of sponsorship deal recommended despite councillors’ criticism of soccer side’s performance
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to continue bankrolling Chippa United for a further three years at a cost of R13.5m a year, weeks after the team barely survived relegation from the DStv Premiership.
Though councillors blasted the soccer outfit’s lacklustre performance on the field as well as their abysmal commitment to the development of football at a grassroots level, the sports, recreation, arts and culture committee gave the nod to renew the city’s R6m-a-year sponsorship deal...
Politics Reporter
