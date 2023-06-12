Construction site shut down over illegal water use

A construction site was shut down on Saturday in Walmer and the culprits fined R5,000 after they were caught using municipal water illegally.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said a whistleblower reported the incident to the municipality, resulting in the Metro Police investigating.
“The culprits were breaking the current restrictions which stipulate that no municipal water should be used for construction purposes,” she said.
Metro Police acting commissioner Andrew Moses said they had intensified efforts to bust those who stole water across the city.
“We are in the middle of a serious drought crisis and we have warned a number of times that stealing water is a serious crime.
“A fine was issued for effecting a connection to the water supply system as we caught the culprits in the act.
“It was a joint effort between Metro Police and the infrastructure and engineering directorate.
“We have closed the site and requested that the owners find alternative legal means for the work to continue,” Moses said.
